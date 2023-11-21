Former Israeli Prime Minister Confirmed in an interview the "TUNNEL COMPLEX BENEATH Al-Shifa HOSPITAL was CONSTRUCTED BY ISRAEL"

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak confirmed in an interview with CNN that the tunnel complex beneath Al-Shifa Hospital was constructed by Israel when Gaza was under Israeli occupation.
They found the tunnel sealed with Cement when they searched Al-Shifa, this not stated here but was said a few days ago. It was said that Israeli's were going to send a bulldozer to rip it open again.
