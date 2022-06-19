Pastor Ruth's Fireside Message: Babylon, Torah Codes & the 5 Virgins

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Is modern Babylon Rome, Italy or Washington, DC, and what do they have in common? Learn background info about the Babylon of Scripture, and modern Babylon. The Torah Codes were discovered by Rabbis in the 1960s when they studied the first 5 books of the Bible via computers. One particular code mentions Biden, the USA, Iran, atomic and other key words. With food and plant demolitions, health plandemics, financial "resets" and the systematic destruction of North America, where can people turn for help and hope? And what did the 5 Virgins in Matthew 25 do that we can learn from? Be challenged and encourage by this message.