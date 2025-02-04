Who is paid?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Robert Kennedy Jr: Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry, protecting their interests.
Senator Sanders: Oh no!
Clerck: Ms Warren.
Senator Warren: No
Clerck: Ms Warren, No. Mr. Sanders
Senator Sanders: No.
Clerck: Mr. Sanders: No...
Senator Crapo, Chairman: The vote was 14-13. The nomination is reported favorably.
02/04/2025 - The Senate Finance Committee Advances RFK Jr. Nomination | FULL HEARING : https://www.youtube.com/live/soIOFHo8jik?si=Wt7dMAoJKtWPz3vx
01/30/2025 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at confirmation hearing (Day 2): https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=5KqG5ZghHX3wBmQZ