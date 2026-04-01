The Final Stage – From Chaos to Ascension, Why the Psyop Is Really About Elevating Consciousness

John Michael Chambers delivers a profound meditation on the deeper purpose behind the chaos—a truth that has been encoded in the Q drops from the beginning.





Never has this drop been more relevant: "The Matrix movie groups people as a crop used for energy and controlled their mind. Sound familiar? Wonder where they derived that idea from. Now comes the conspiracy label. Deeper we go, the more unrealistic it all becomes. And the end won't be for everyone. That choice to know will be yours."





Why is everything getting more muddled, chaotic, and confusing? Why did Q connect this to The Matrix and mind control? Because what we are witnessing is not just the exposure of deep state operatives. It runs deeper. The final stage of the operation is about elevating consciousness.





The kinetic part of the war is nearly over. The objective now is the breaking of the matrix that has enslaved all of us—and generations before us. The only way to do that is to ratchet up the cognitive dissonance to such a degree that people have no choice but to drown out the noise, overcome the confusion, and begin to discern.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.