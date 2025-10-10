BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dumitru Duduman: Crackpot or Prophet? 10/10/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
784 followers
1
96 views • 3 days ago

Giving Tomahawk Cruise Missiles to Ukraine would be an absolutely insane thing to do. Allowing the Ukrainians to have such missiles would put us right on the brink of Nuclear War. Putin warned that relations between our two countries will be utterly destroyed, and he warned his response will be “tough, ambiguous, measured and asymmetrical”.

Keywords
dumitru dudumanprophetprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stancrackpot
Chapters

00:00Russia

09:01In One Hour

15:52Submarines Attack

