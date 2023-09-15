1. Dero CLI Wallet: Download & Verify

Please watch the following videos before this one:

- "1. Asymmetric Encryption - Theory": https://www.brighteon.com/52210871-a21e-4b9d-aae6-b50ecb45d5fc

- "2. Asymmetric Encryption - Practice": https://www.brighteon.com/1bfc51e8-23b8-4af7-a40f-6e2178280e9e

- "3. Hash Functions - Theory": https://www.brighteon.com/b0a74fee-bd29-41c7-b003-62708f469723

- "4. Hash Functions - Practice": https://www.brighteon.com/33dc9721-0d17-422d-88ff-23e351578111



URLs used in this video:

- Dero Website: https://dero.io

- "Downloads" Page: https://dero.io/download.html

- Dero's GitHub Page: https://github.com/deroproject

- Dero Homomorphic Encryption (DeroHE = "Stargate"): https://github.com/deroproject/derohe

- DeroHE's Releases: https://github.com/deroproject/derohe/releases

- DeroHE's Documentation: https://github.com/deroproject/documentation