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11/08/19 "Liddl' Michael", Ciaramella 322, Jaresko, WNISEF, PROMESA, 8KUN
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1141 views • November 09, 2019
11/8: This video was censored by Youtube. Eric Ciaramella details plus Natalie Jaresko, and American banker, is a pivotal person in the fleecing of Ukraine as the manager of USAID in Ukraine. She was even put in as Finance Minister after the Soros funded Nazi Coup in 2014, and given dual citizenship the same day by Poroshenko personally. She was Finance Minister through 2016 and then high tailed it out of Ukraine when Hillary lost. She is now at it again in Puerto Rico, running the debt restructuring program, PROMESA, with 94 billion US tax payer dollars...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To get instructions on getting to Q- 8kun.net/Qresearch:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/
SGT Report today with Neon Revolt & REVOLUTION Q:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCJ9r0soNHo
Gabrielle D'Annunzio and the Mollach Vatican Statue:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriele_D%27Annunzio
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2019/10/who-is-eric-ciaramella.html
Please look at the video with Gohmert to Jaresko:
https://heavy.com/news/2019/10/eric-ciaramella/
Natalie Jaresko:
https://consortiumnews.com/2015/11/10/how-ukraines-finance-chief-got-rich/
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/374096-how-taxpayers-are-hurt-by-abuse-in-puerto-rican-recovery
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article237018409.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/alexander-vindman-twin-brother-ukrainian-refugees-army-lieutenant-colonels-who-both-now-work-in-trump-white-house
https://www.buzzfeed.com/erinlarosa/19-things-you-probably-dont-know-about-flds-polygamists
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article237018409.html
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/jeffrey-epstein-mark-epstein-and-the-humpty-dumpty-institute/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To get instructions on getting to Q- 8kun.net/Qresearch:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/
SGT Report today with Neon Revolt & REVOLUTION Q:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCJ9r0soNHo
Gabrielle D'Annunzio and the Mollach Vatican Statue:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriele_D%27Annunzio
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2019/10/who-is-eric-ciaramella.html
Please look at the video with Gohmert to Jaresko:
https://heavy.com/news/2019/10/eric-ciaramella/
Natalie Jaresko:
https://consortiumnews.com/2015/11/10/how-ukraines-finance-chief-got-rich/
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/374096-how-taxpayers-are-hurt-by-abuse-in-puerto-rican-recovery
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article237018409.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/alexander-vindman-twin-brother-ukrainian-refugees-army-lieutenant-colonels-who-both-now-work-in-trump-white-house
https://www.buzzfeed.com/erinlarosa/19-things-you-probably-dont-know-about-flds-polygamists
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article237018409.html
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/jeffrey-epstein-mark-epstein-and-the-humpty-dumpty-institute/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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