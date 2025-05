[Dec 31, 2020] THE EARTH IS FLAT! I DON'T BELIEVE IT, BUT THIS GUY DOES! [Spaced Out Radio]

#LiveShow #LiveYouTube #Paranormal #Science #UFOs #Portals #Aliens #Ghosts #Cryptids #Bigfoot #Dogman #Sasquatch #Gnomes #Intuition #Woo #Spirits #Consciousness #Extraterrestrials #Disclosure #ConspiracyTheories #OuijaBoard #SpacedOutRadio #Radio #Media #Adventure #DaveScottCheck out our brand new looking store at https://www.facebook.com/TheSORVault for your latest Spaced Out Radio Swag!HELP US get to 10,000 subscribers by the end of the year by clicking 'SUBSCRIBE' here! www.youtube.com/SpacedOutRadioDecember 30th, 2020 - Guest: David WeissDavid Weiss has come to an understanding about the earth – that it’s flat and not globe-shaped as we’re taught in school. The host of “The Flat Earth” podcast uses science and research to debunk some long-held beliefs about Planet Earth. He covers solar eclipses, the gravitational pull of the moon on oceans and tides, airplane flight paths, Antarctica, NASA images and pictures, the firmament, the horizon, and “predictive programming.” He also explains why Flat Earth is not accepted by the mainstream, and why more prominent leaders and celebrities are reluctant to publicly support the flat Earth.SHOP OUR MERCH HERE: https://facebook.com/TheSORVault Spreaker https://spreaker.com/spaced-out-radio-show Twitter https://twitter.com/SpacedOutRadio #SpacedOutRadioFacebook: https://facebook.com/spacedoutradioshow Instagram: https://instagram.com/SpacedOutRadioShow Instagram: https://instagram.com/DaveScottSOR Take the time to visit our website at http://www.spacedoutradio.com. Follow Amber Bekkerud:KoFi: ko-fi.com/amberbekkerudTwitter: @AmberBekkerudInstagram: @AmberBekkerudFacebook: @AmberBekkerudThe FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education