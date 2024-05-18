Hezbollah Destroys "Sky Dew", a $175-$230 Million Dollar jEEW Military Blimp w. $5,000 Drone





Note: I combined two videos together.





Called "Sky Dew" by Israel, the blimp is named JLENS by the American manufacturers Raytheon and TCOM.





It costs between $175M-$230M a unit, and the development project costs around $2.8 billion.





It's a strategic asset positioned to provide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and cruise missile threat warning, target identification, and precision targeting information for air defense weapons systems. In so doing, JLENS increased the capabilities of these existing air defense weapons systems by allowing them to engage targets normally below, outside or beyond their fields of view • JLENS had secondary roles to detect and track surface moving targets and to detect, track, and provide launch point estimates for tactical ballistic missiles and large caliber rockets. 2024/05/15





