Patrick Bet-David GOES OFF on Biden's Disastrous Presidency

"When Trump was the President...people were worried about what he was going to do, and there was nothing...Boom, Biden comes in...leaves the equipment behind [in Afghanistan] that Hamas is currently using, Russia invades Ukraine,...then all of a sudden we're seeing what's going on with Israel & Hamas right now...Are you kidding me?!"





@patrickbetdavid

@PBDsPodcast

