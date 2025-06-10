Cycles of Civilization and What It Means for Us Right Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
Strong solar storms remind us of why our most ancient of civilizations on the planet followed the Sun so closely. On long cycles it is responsible for the greening and drying of deserts, which would affect agriculture globally. We are beginning to see that, from the cradles of civilization to Europe and N. America.