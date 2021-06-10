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When Testimonies Under Oath About The Vaxx Are Distorted & Doctors Are Maligned
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250 views • June 10, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified this week before the Ohio House Health Committee. However, in the Mockingbird media, she was maligned and her comments and thoughts went from just that to "she's lying." Only one catch, she never stated them as facts, but as hypotheses. We'll take a look at what Dr. Tenpenny actually said and compare it with the lying Mockingbird media's claims.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-testimonies-under-oath-about-the-vaxx-are-distorted-doctors-are-maligned/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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