Mr. Heli (1987, Arcade)

Mr. Heli (a.k.a. Battle Chopper, known as Mr. Heli no Daibouken (Mr. Heli's Big Adventure) in Japan) is a shoot'em up developed and published by Irem. It was also released for C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, PC-Engine / Turbografx-16, Amiga and Atari ST.

You control Mr. Heli, a helicopter which can also walk on surfaces. You can shoot in the direction you are facing and fire missiles upwards. When you are on the ground, you also throw bombs which explode after a while. Unlike most arcade shooters, you have an energy and several lives. Levels stretch out in all directions. Some have auto-scrolling, others don't. Many walls contain blocks which can be destroyed with shots, missiles and bombs. Some reveal power-ups or crystals. Collecting crystal gives you money. In order to collect a power-up, you need to have the amount of money it displays. If you loose a life, you loose all your power-ups and all of your money.