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Palestine: The Missing Narrative. Paolo Barnard (MIRRORED)
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226 views • May 15, 2021
Palestine: The Missing Narrative. Paolo Barnard (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Palestine Diary at:-
https://youtu.be/3IJ-OkF90pk
Italian Middle East correspondent Paolo Barnard explains the crucial missing narrative on the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation state.
"The fate of the Palestinian people was sealed 40 years before the Holocaust...".
History, facts, quotes, to understand the real story behind today's tragic events.
Source: Re-Uploaded from Paolo Barnard's Channel on Youtube.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
http://www.youtube.com/paolobarnardvi...
Mirrored from You Tube channel Palestine Diary at:-
https://youtu.be/3IJ-OkF90pk
Italian Middle East correspondent Paolo Barnard explains the crucial missing narrative on the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation state.
"The fate of the Palestinian people was sealed 40 years before the Holocaust...".
History, facts, quotes, to understand the real story behind today's tragic events.
Source: Re-Uploaded from Paolo Barnard's Channel on Youtube.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
http://www.youtube.com/paolobarnardvi...
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