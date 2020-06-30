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Kevin Annett - The Canadian Residential Schools, The Catholic Church, and Freedom for Farmers (MIRRORED)
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78 views • June 30, 2020
Kevin Annett - The Canadian Residential Schools, The Catholic Church, and Freedom for Farmers (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Urban Farmer Curtis Stone at:-
https://youtu.be/c4BZHUXh2V4
Liberty on the Land Ep 03
Kevin's work: http://murderbydecree.com
Follow at: https://libertyontheland.com
Send me your story: [email protected]
▶️Join my membership site: https://fromthefield.farm/membership-signup/
▶️Online courses: http://theurbanfarmer.co/onlinecourses/
▶️Sign Up For My Newsletter: http://theurbanfarmer.co/signup?
Buy my book here: http://bit.ly/AllinOnebook
Use this discount code for $15 off: newsub
DONATE TO THE SHOW!!
$5 - http://bit.ly/2hJxHUT
$10 - http://bit.ly/2hOFgth
$20 - http://bit.ly/2gPJrmM
Donate any amount - http://bit.ly/2h0KfKw
About Urban Farmer Curtis Stone:
Curtis Stone runs a commercial urban farm called Green City Acres out of Kelowna, BC, Canada. His mission is to show others how they can grow a lot of food on small plots of land and make a living from it. Using DIY and simple infrastructure, one can earn a significant living from their own back yard or someone else's.
___
Music by: Sweeps - www.soundcloud.com/sweepsbeats
Mirrored from You Tube channel Urban Farmer Curtis Stone at:-
https://youtu.be/c4BZHUXh2V4
Liberty on the Land Ep 03
Kevin's work: http://murderbydecree.com
Follow at: https://libertyontheland.com
Send me your story: [email protected]
▶️Join my membership site: https://fromthefield.farm/membership-signup/
▶️Online courses: http://theurbanfarmer.co/onlinecourses/
▶️Sign Up For My Newsletter: http://theurbanfarmer.co/signup?
Buy my book here: http://bit.ly/AllinOnebook
Use this discount code for $15 off: newsub
DONATE TO THE SHOW!!
$5 - http://bit.ly/2hJxHUT
$10 - http://bit.ly/2hOFgth
$20 - http://bit.ly/2gPJrmM
Donate any amount - http://bit.ly/2h0KfKw
About Urban Farmer Curtis Stone:
Curtis Stone runs a commercial urban farm called Green City Acres out of Kelowna, BC, Canada. His mission is to show others how they can grow a lot of food on small plots of land and make a living from it. Using DIY and simple infrastructure, one can earn a significant living from their own back yard or someone else's.
___
Music by: Sweeps - www.soundcloud.com/sweepsbeats
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