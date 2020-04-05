Dr. Thomas Cowan on the destructive nature of vaccines and other things.

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Dr. Thomas Cowan, MD helped to establish the Weston A. Price Foundation, is one of our board members, and has been a popular speaker at our yearly Wise Traditions conference from the start. We feel deeply appreciative of his many contributions to our community. Here he speaks about healthy immunity at Healthy Immunity 2019, a one day conference hosted in March 2019