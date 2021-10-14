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Scientologist Infiltrates Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour
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281 views • October 14, 2021
Today on TruNews, a popular conference that is attracting lots of Trump voters and Evangelical Christians is the ReAwaken America tour. The organizer is Clay Clark, an Oklahoma business trainer who started his career as an event planner. The tour is sponsored by Charisma magazine. The ReAwaken America tour events are typically held in churches, such as John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church in San Antonio TX, or Rodney Howard Browne’s River Church in Tampa Florida.
The events are designed to look, sound, and feel like a hybrid religious revival meeting, political rally, and business motivation meeting. TruNews has learned that a high-level Scientologist is among the speakers touring the USA with Clay Clark.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/14/2021
The events are designed to look, sound, and feel like a hybrid religious revival meeting, political rally, and business motivation meeting. TruNews has learned that a high-level Scientologist is among the speakers touring the USA with Clay Clark.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/14/2021
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