Brave TV - Oct 31, 2023 - Halloween Scare - The Coming Event and Nothing Can Stop What is Coming
Earth's layers remain stable, and the entire planet tips over as a whole. Either unknown extraterrestrial forces are at play, or the Earth is becoming unbalanced. Mars probably experienced a similar unbalancing event. The largest gravity anomaly in our solar system is located along its equator, a massive volcano known as Tharsis. Due to centrifugal forces, either this volcano formed on the equator and has remained there ever since, or it formed elsewhere and migrated there. In a spinning globe, centrifugal forces will shift heavier points toward the equator if they are heavier than average

It is difficult to predict how fast the Earth would shift if this occurred, or what level of catastrophe would result. There is a possibility that it could be so slow and uneventful that we wouldn't even notice.

Source: https://survive2012.com/how-do-poles-shift/

