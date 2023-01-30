410 vs 12 Gauge: Is 410 Good for Anything?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

Shotguns may be the most versatile firearms on the face of the planet. Shooters around the globe rely on these smoothbore firearms for hunting, sport shooting, and personal defense. Because shotguns are in such high demand, modern shooters can choose from an incredibly diverse selection, with models designed to suit specific shooting needs. While variety is definitely the spice of life, too many options can make finding the right shotgun seem almost impossible, especially if you’re new to firearms.

The 12 gauge shotgun is undoubtedly the most popular shotgun option in North America and likely the world. It is incredibly versatile and can carry a variety of payloads with varying levels of power.

On the other hand, the 410 is a shotgun shell that nearly was dead before the introduction of the Taurus Judge and the S&W Governor. Typically relegated to youth shotgun duty, there are considerably less shell options for the 410 than the 12 ga.

Chris and Dave take a deep dive into two of the most popular shotgun shells on the market in this episode of the Ammunition Guides podcast!

