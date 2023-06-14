Ukrainian General Blasts Zelensky Corruption, Push for Totalitarianism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has packed his government at the highest levels with corrupt officials and even Russian intelligence operatives from the FSB, and the U.S. intelligence apparatus as well as Ukrainians know all about it, warned Ukrainian General Serhiy Krivonos (ret.) in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. He also warned that Zelensky was seeking to silence dissent and pushing for totalitarianism that the people would have to resist. The retired general, who has been persecuted by Zelensky for years for speaking out against the corruption, said it was important to fight the corruption now, rather than after the war. Even those who are caught are not prosecuted but merely removed from their posts, he added.
