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“I’D LIKE TO PUT YOU IN THE ROCKET AND GET RID OF YOU FOR A WHILE!”
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7 views • May 21, 2020
This is why the PEOPLE, the commoners, the working class LOVE this president! No B.S.! No political correctness!
TRUMP SAYS HE’LL ATTEND SPACEX LAUNCH, TELLS MEDIA, “I’D LIKE TO PUT YOU IN THE ROCKET AND GET RID OF YOU FOR A WHILE!”
Ambitious SpaceX mission seeks to put two humans in outer space
MAY 21, 2020
https://www.infowars.com/trump-says-hell-attend-spacex-launch-tells-media-id-like-to-put-you-in-the-rocket-and-get-rid-of-you-for-a-while/
TRUMP SAYS HE’LL ATTEND SPACEX LAUNCH, TELLS MEDIA, “I’D LIKE TO PUT YOU IN THE ROCKET AND GET RID OF YOU FOR A WHILE!”
Ambitious SpaceX mission seeks to put two humans in outer space
MAY 21, 2020
https://www.infowars.com/trump-says-hell-attend-spacex-launch-tells-media-id-like-to-put-you-in-the-rocket-and-get-rid-of-you-for-a-while/
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