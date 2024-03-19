Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great American Eclipse of 2017 and 2024 What Does It Mean? April 8, 2024
channel image
TJCON
191 Subscribers
152 views
Published 19 hours ago

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024, and shows how the first went through 7 towns named "Salem" (which means PEACE), while the other goes through several towns named "Nineveh," and how this reminds us of the prophet Jonah, and Jesus' speaking about the "sign of Jonah." NOTE: Many are telling me that May 18-19 is Pentecost of 2024. What are the odds! How strange these eclipses all seem to tie into Jewish Feasts! Coincidence? I don't think so!!!

https://youtu.be/669AflRwxa0?feature=shared



Keywords
mike adamstrendingbibleviralsalvationtruthjewishrapturekjvpeace2024americansalememergencygreataprilsolar eclipsenineveh8thjonah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket