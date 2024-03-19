The Great American Eclipse of 2017 and 2024 What Does It Mean? April 8, 2024

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024, and shows how the first went through 7 towns named "Salem" (which means PEACE), while the other goes through several towns named "Nineveh," and how this reminds us of the prophet Jonah, and Jesus' speaking about the "sign of Jonah." NOTE: Many are telling me that May 18-19 is Pentecost of 2024. What are the odds! How strange these eclipses all seem to tie into Jewish Feasts! Coincidence? I don't think so!!!
https://youtu.be/669AflRwxa0?feature=shared
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.