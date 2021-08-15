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The Unknown - Experimental Use of Genetically Modified Spike Proteins
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151 views • August 15, 2021
Part 6 of 6 Zach Bush's Webinar on the Vascular System Unlisted on Utube the source is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tcp5WVW6lE
This part of the webinar gave me some hope about all the people I deeply care about who have been jabbed. It's a faint hope, but at least there is some. Please people, reject this experiment! If I survive, I sure don't want to live alone with the winners of this war.
You have gotta love Dr. Zach Bush with his associates (Dr. John Gildea, Alena Machacek Langsjoen. Dr. Peter Langsjoen, and Dr. Peter Cummings) - finding a way to expose how this happen. Humanitarians of the 21st Century.
https://zachbushmd.com/heart-replay/?_kx=bMJMMUPq0Y9mHP5c_ZUGHQ_oKOzmBIsyk3clJN5kItI%3D.XMjWvz (hope this works)
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
This part of the webinar gave me some hope about all the people I deeply care about who have been jabbed. It's a faint hope, but at least there is some. Please people, reject this experiment! If I survive, I sure don't want to live alone with the winners of this war.
You have gotta love Dr. Zach Bush with his associates (Dr. John Gildea, Alena Machacek Langsjoen. Dr. Peter Langsjoen, and Dr. Peter Cummings) - finding a way to expose how this happen. Humanitarians of the 21st Century.
https://zachbushmd.com/heart-replay/?_kx=bMJMMUPq0Y9mHP5c_ZUGHQ_oKOzmBIsyk3clJN5kItI%3D.XMjWvz (hope this works)
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
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