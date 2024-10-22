BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Awareness of Reality
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 6 months ago

Is the world around us, its history and the plans for its future really as we assume them to be? What “normalcy bias” and other limiting assumptions that we make may be causing us to hold a distorted view of ourselves and the world?

It is time for an end to deception, hate, harm and war, yet to be prepared for a time of economic disruption and shortages of supplies, possibly even a power shut-down from a cyber-attack, explosion or EMP.

A transformation in awareness is underway. This awakening being expressed needs to be shared widely in this time of challenge. Centering on love and kindness rather than fear and selfishness is the greater wisdom of survival. 


Yeswise Inspiry is a wellspring of awareness, creative mind, inspiration, holistic reality, positive wisdom and well-being.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com


Keywords
deceptionworldpropagandasurvivalmediamanipulationdiseaseopinionfuturechaoscrisissocialintelligencerealityprogrammingawarenessself-improvementeconomicopportunitiesnormalcy biasignorantelitistpublic poisons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy