Trailer: Intro to the ASTOUND YOURSELF! Podcast
Published Sunday

This short video introduces the Astound Yourself! Podcast - the host, Sally Saxon, what the podcast is about, what listeners and views can expect to hear and gain from listening to powerful weekly interviews with people who have astounded themselves by proving it was possible to do, change or overcome things that once seemed beyond their ability.

self-improvementpersonal growthchallenges

