0004_TSM_The Rise Of The Antichrist - A Transhuman
As we approach the fulfillment of end-time prophecies, one of Lucifer's final and most insidious plans comes to light: the creation of a hybrid super-soldier army designed to wage war against Jesus Christ and His heavenly forces. This chapter explores how Lucifer, through advanced technology and fallen angel knowledge, is manipulating human genetics, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism to build an army capable of standing against divine power.
