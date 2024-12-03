Robots | Japanology Plus - S01E26 | NHK World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido originalmente em 03 de Novembro de 2014
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Robots
Episode Number : 26
Season : 1
Originally Aired : Thursday, November 13, 2014
Japan is a robotics superpower. There are approximately 300,000 industrial robots at work in Japan - that's more than any other country, and a quarter of the world total. Japan is also known for its cutting-edge humanoid robots, many of them featuring endearing designs reminiscent of anime characters. On this edition of Japanology Plus, our theme is robots. Our expert guest is Tomotaka Takahashi, a professor and renowned robot creator. And in Plus One, some amazing androids.
