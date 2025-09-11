Drink Along w beerandgear 182: America Loves Cold Beer Light Lager 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another surprising good light beer
Running 4.7 for the ABV, 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is a 2. 100 calories/12 oz with no available carb numbers. A solid light brew that is giving me hope for the next fad in the industry. Hopefully it sticks around.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
