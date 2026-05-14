Beauty Pageant Texas contestants !!

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Fun Beauty Pageant, featuring Texas contestants. They don't seem to be a a thing anymore, with all the woke garbage being pumped out instead; it's more nose rings, tattoos and women trying to look like men.
Dam these Texas ladies are smoking... ; I gotta get myself a ticket to that Lone Star State.