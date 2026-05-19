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Date: May 19, 2026. Lesson 97-2026. Title: Wisdom Too High and the Reputation of a Schemer
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Proverbs 24:7–8 contrasts the unreachable wisdom of the fool with the destructive imagination of the wicked. Wisdom stands too high for the fool because pride and lack of understanding keep him silent where discernment is required. Meanwhile, the one who devises evil earns a reputation not for strength or intelligence, but as a mischief-maker and schemer. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why fools cannot grasp wisdom, how evil intentions shape public reputation, and why the heart’s hidden plans eventually become visible through a person’s life and conduct.

Lesson 97-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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