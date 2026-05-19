Date: May 19, 2026. Lesson 97-2026. Title: Wisdom Too High and the Reputation of a Schemer

Proverbs 24:7–8 contrasts the unreachable wisdom of the fool with the destructive imagination of the wicked. Wisdom stands too high for the fool because pride and lack of understanding keep him silent where discernment is required. Meanwhile, the one who devises evil earns a reputation not for strength or intelligence, but as a mischief-maker and schemer. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why fools cannot grasp wisdom, how evil intentions shape public reputation, and why the heart’s hidden plans eventually become visible through a person’s life and conduct.

Lesson 97-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com