04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The Fellow Fighters said that the base of the NFSC is so splendid that it is impossible to describe every detail in words. All fellow fighters are not only doing a great and brave thing in the course of taking down the CCP, but our ultimate goal of taking down the CCP is also to live a better life. The base of NFSC has well presented the beautiful future of our fellow fighters.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们参观新中国联邦的基地时说，新中国联邦基地太棒了，无法用言语去形容每一处细节。战友们灭共不仅是在做一件很伟大很勇敢的事情，而且灭共的终极目的就是，我们要过更好的生活。这个基地把战友未来生活的一切美好全都展示了出来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



