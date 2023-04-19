https://gettr.com/post/p2eq20o5df0
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The Fellow Fighters said that the base of the NFSC is so splendid that it is impossible to describe every detail in words. All fellow fighters are not only doing a great and brave thing in the course of taking down the CCP, but our ultimate goal of taking down the CCP is also to live a better life. The base of NFSC has well presented the beautiful future of our fellow fighters.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们参观新中国联邦的基地时说，新中国联邦基地太棒了，无法用言语去形容每一处细节。战友们灭共不仅是在做一件很伟大很勇敢的事情，而且灭共的终极目的就是，我们要过更好的生活。这个基地把战友未来生活的一切美好全都展示了出来。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.