Tucker Carlson 'I Am Not Catholic, but I Am Interested'
Published 14 hours ago

John-Henry Westen Show


Apr 9, 2024


Tucker, in a recent interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller, you said that you’re “interested” in the Catholic Church. While it’s clear that you’re interested in the Catholic Church’s impact on American politics, human nature, and culture worldwide, this video to you is an invitation into true “interest” in the Catholic Church. Tucker, this is an open invitation to become Catholic.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ogfdl-tucker-carlson-i-am-not-catholic-but-i-am-interested.html

Keywords
politicstucker carlsoncatholiccultureworldwidecatholic churchimpacthuman naturecardinalinvitationjohn-henry westengerhard mullerinterested

