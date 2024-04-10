John-Henry Westen Show





Apr 9, 2024





Tucker, in a recent interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller, you said that you’re “interested” in the Catholic Church. While it’s clear that you’re interested in the Catholic Church’s impact on American politics, human nature, and culture worldwide, this video to you is an invitation into true “interest” in the Catholic Church. Tucker, this is an open invitation to become Catholic.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ogfdl-tucker-carlson-i-am-not-catholic-but-i-am-interested.html