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7yrs ago Isaac Kappy Incident On Scene Body-Cam Footage - RIP Isaac Kappy 5-13-26
ThePhoenixEnigma
https://thephoenixenigma.com/isaac-kappy-official-reports/
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1597b0-fc22-4c38-9a40-6dbf6a762e8a
Isaac Kappy Official Coconino Co Sheriff's Incident Report
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=-V20ICXKoWI
July 17 2019
Isaac Kappy Medical Examiner's Report And Toxicology Take II
https://www.brighteon.com/0a44facc-0e37-4fdb-9133-593caa9b0ce3
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=8BHHqxal8hs
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=x0PMRmZinHI
https://www.brighteon.com/e1b5ab14-0e3a-4b05-a4d8-854e1797fdb0
Aug 22 2019
Isaac Kappy (Military Patrol Dash Cam Footage)
July 16 2016
On Scene Body-Cam Footage Isaac Kappy Incident
https://thephoenixenigma.com/scene-photos/
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=c6TVYdjjxUQ
Jul 15 2019
Isaac Kappy Official Dept Of Public Safety Incident Report
ThePhoenixEnigma
https://www.brighteon.com/fc976f27-7890-4eb1-b80b-4a2e0b1c5603
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=7yQav96DVJE
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thephoenixenigma/home
ThePhoenixEnigma
https://thephoenixenigma.com/last-recorded-video/
https://thephoenixenigma.com/last-recorded-video-2/
Isaac's last video
This is the last Periscope Isaac ever recorded. It was live-streamed on May 10, 2019, the Friday before Isaac’s death.