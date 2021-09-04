The Silent War Ep. 6094: Tx Wins @ Abortion & Election Integrity, Vax Killed 20%+ of C19 Deaths

In this episode of The Silent War-HIDDEN LAWS Enable Parents to CONTROL School BoardsPfizer Doses First Patient In Phase 2/3 Trial For Daily COVID PillVaccine Caused rogue antibodies (Antibody dependent enhancement?) involved in almost one-fifth of COVID deathsFormer Pfizer VP: "KNOWING WHAT I KNOW FROM 40 years TRAINING & PRACTISE IN TOXICOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY & PHARMACOLOGY, to participate in this extraordinary abuse of innocent children in our care can be classified in no other way than MURDER."Texas Legislature Passes Sweeping GOP Election Integrity Bill & Partial Abortion BanAll of this, and much more.Article links:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat