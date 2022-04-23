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Quebec now has full control as caregiver and decision maker for children!
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74 views • April 23, 2022
OP Freedom.
Not coming after our children? Quebec has removed the Parental Primacy Law. This gives the government in Quebec full control as caregiver and decision maker for children in Quebec.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xaxs-quebec-now-has-full-control-as-caregiver-and-decision-maker-for-children.html
Not coming after our children? Quebec has removed the Parental Primacy Law. This gives the government in Quebec full control as caregiver and decision maker for children in Quebec.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xaxs-quebec-now-has-full-control-as-caregiver-and-decision-maker-for-children.html
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