Ignite the Light! Revival in New England 2:30am 9-13-2022 Driving through Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, maybe Maryland and West Virginia to Ohio over night. Praying and encouraging everyone in the Resistance to Tyranny in Obedience to God.
