Using Snap on 400 Amp Meter Solve Problems on the Farm
Pigeon River Farm
Published Yesterday |
This episode discusses utilizing a Snap-on, Amp-probe, and multimeter to solve a problem on a 1990 Ford Thunderbird super coop that does not crank. Additionally, we will be testing a forklift used around the farm that has given me problems. Finally, I will be teaching hands-on testing and demonstrating methodologies so you can perform the same tasks with your equipment.

Keywords
car wont startdvomamp probe

