2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 143 - What the hell is going on?
WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING ON IN THE USA?
A compromised SCOTUS, a showdown between Texas and the frauds (thought I was going to say Feds, didn’t ya?), border invasion cause state governors to take sides… Where is this leading? Or, is it really a trap being set to spring right before the 2024 elections?
PREPARE FOR ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING AND ABOVE ALL
GET IN THE GAME!
borderinvasionwwiii

