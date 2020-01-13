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Dems Jab At Parental Rights!
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24 views • January 13, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Millennial Millie
New leaked video shows top vaccine scientists know vaccinations have serious adverse side effects including death. Meanwhile, California, New York, and other states are enforcing vaccination on children. The debates have turned into a question of vaccine safety when the real issue is whether government mandated medical treatments are infringing on American rights and values.
Millennial Millie
New leaked video shows top vaccine scientists know vaccinations have serious adverse side effects including death. Meanwhile, California, New York, and other states are enforcing vaccination on children. The debates have turned into a question of vaccine safety when the real issue is whether government mandated medical treatments are infringing on American rights and values.
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