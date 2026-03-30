Wireless radiation and health problems

Are there health risks associated with wireless technologies like cellular telephones, 5G, and cell towers? A peer-reviewed study analyzing nationally representative survey data found that approximately one in eight adults in the United States report experiencing health effects they attribute to wireless radiation, and about one in six adults in Australia and one in thirteen in Canada also reported negative health effects tied to wireless exposure. Negative effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond the human race, as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plant and animal life. Are there any prophetic ramifications? Are there any steps you can take to help yourself? What may such steps include? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel discuss these issues in this video.





A written article of related interest is also available and is titled 'Wireless radiation linked to health symptoms' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/other-news/wireless-radiation-linked-to-health-symptoms/