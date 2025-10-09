BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fire Mustang (1991, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
2 views • 2 days ago

Fire Mustang (ファイアームスタング) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up originally developed by NMK for the arcades (under the title USAAF Mustang). It was ported to the Mega Drive/Genesis by NMK and published by Taito. The port was only released in Japan.

You take part in a fictional World War II campaign as a USAAF pilot in a P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber against both Germany and Japan.

Your airplanes fires both shots and bombs simultaneously. You can also use rapid fire. By collecting power ups, you can upgrade your shot two times. You have a limited number of Forcers, powerful shots which destroy everything in its path except bosses. You can also collecting new Forcers and extra lives.

Unlike the arcade version, the Mega Drive / Genesis version is one player only.

Keywords
sega genesisshootemuptaitomega drivenml
