Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden’s invasion is Nonstop! Border Patrol is out numbered with all the new illegal alien arrivals
channel image
GalacticStorm
2238 Subscribers
Shop now
37 views
Published 17 hours ago

Anthony Aguero | Take a look at this video from southern California. Border Patrol is out numbered with all the “new comers” arriving. Joe Biden’s invasion is Nonstop! The only way to stop this is to get rid of Biden! #Trump2024!


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1781147370643726605

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket