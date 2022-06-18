A Wonderful Speech by a Significant Donor of the Rule of Law Foundation From Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p5ry4d6f
The G-Series is fully in line with the four divisions of wealth management as taught by Buddhism, Our H-coins are in line with my investment, then we have G-Fashion, So, it can improve the quality of our lives. Then the last item is donation， We have a Rule of Law Foundation, So, the best way is to donate to the Rule of Law Foundation