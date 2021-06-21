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Optum senior center refuses to allow elderly homeless man to sit inside during 115F heatwave!
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50 views • June 21, 2021
Optum Community Center
1125 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014
This is community Center for 55 plus ages with a spacious air conditioned seating area and gym. On 2 visits, there were no more than 3 people in the center. The same attendant told me on the first visit people have to be "vaccinated"(with the experimental bioweapon jabs that have already killed and maimed thousands of people)to use the fitness center which was empty both times.
This policy violates the 1964 Civil rights Act, 1990 ADA law and the Nuremburg Code.
LOCATION
1125 E. Glendale Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85020
HOURS
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
CONTACT
Phone : 1-888-618-9996
1125 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014
This is community Center for 55 plus ages with a spacious air conditioned seating area and gym. On 2 visits, there were no more than 3 people in the center. The same attendant told me on the first visit people have to be "vaccinated"(with the experimental bioweapon jabs that have already killed and maimed thousands of people)to use the fitness center which was empty both times.
This policy violates the 1964 Civil rights Act, 1990 ADA law and the Nuremburg Code.
LOCATION
1125 E. Glendale Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85020
HOURS
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
CONTACT
Phone : 1-888-618-9996
Keywords
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