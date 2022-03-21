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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Wars and Rumors of Wars! Jesus warned of Propaganda & War Simultaneously in the End Times!
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41 views • March 21, 2022
The Ukraine - Russian War, World War III, and what Jesus said about such wars 2000 years ago. Don't be fooled! God will judge America for the sin and blood shed in North America. God's judgement is sure unless we repent! Yet certain politicians are encouraging this World War. Why, and what can we do to be saved from certain destruction? While war looms on the horizon, God always has a plan.
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