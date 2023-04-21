Man Fired For Being WHITE & Speaking OUT: BlackRock SUED Over WOKE ANTI-WHITE ESG Policies

Stew Peters Show





April 20, 2023





Environmental social governance is totalitarianism dressed up as capitalism.

Ron Berutti is here to talk about his client and how BlackRock fired him for being a straight white male.

Ron’s client, Kurt Dzibela, was also fired for not getting the Covid clot shot jab.

BlackRock CEO, Lawrence Fink, allegedly said while on a conference call there are too many white males in high positions and management.

All of this can be described as a “three headed woke monster” consisting of DEI, ESG, and vaccine mandates.

It’s similar to the social credit system enslaving citizens in communist China.

We need more good attorneys to find their courage and take cases against the woke liberal system.

Sadly, many are afraid or are radical woke cultists themselves.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jgwo0-man-fired-for-being-white-and-speaking-out-blackrock-sued-over-woke-anti-wh.html



