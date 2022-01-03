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Situation Update Copenhagen Denmark: Mounted Armed Police 'The New Normal' now. [01.01.2022]
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252 views • January 03, 2022
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Gary Moore & Phil Lynott Lyrics:
It doesn't matter if you're wrong or if you're right
It makes no difference if you're black or if you're white
All men are equal till the victory is won
No color or religion ever stopped a bullet from a gun
Death is just a heartbeat away...
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update
Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
17 juli 2017 Demo Lærkevej JKI
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021/permalink/101800353799496/
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?p=355513
Demo mandag d 17 juli 2017 Lærkevej JKI, 2400 Kbh Nv
22 views Oct 26, 2020
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
23 subscribers
https://youtu.be/nx2ZSG4OFs0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
FB link Men in Black Denmark
https://www.facebook.com/MenInBlackDK/
https://meninblack.dk/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men_In_Black_(protestgruppe)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=men+in+black+denmark&;t=h_&ia=web
Rundetaarn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rundetaarn
https://g.page/Rundetaarn?share
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
The Satanic Danish Queen's New Year's speech ...
Satanic Actor Pilou Asbæk think Queen Margrethe looks like the vampire Dracula.
https://www.tvguide.dk/nyheder/2022/01/pilou-asbaek-synes-dronning-margrethe-ligner-vampyren-dracula
https://twitter.com/PilouAsbaek
https://twitter.com/PilouAsbaek/status/1476966634015313925
Hendes Majestæt Dronningens nytårstale 2021
21,164 views Jan 1, 2022
Det danske kongehus - 19.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o1bk1nBQzzU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRYBXDze5krPDzAEOxFGVA
https://www.kongehuset.dk/nyheder/laes-h-m-dronningens-nytaarstale-2021
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT) comming soon...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Human+Farming+Project+1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
--
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Gary Moore & Phil Lynott Lyrics:
It doesn't matter if you're wrong or if you're right
It makes no difference if you're black or if you're white
All men are equal till the victory is won
No color or religion ever stopped a bullet from a gun
Death is just a heartbeat away...
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update
Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
17 juli 2017 Demo Lærkevej JKI
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021/permalink/101800353799496/
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?p=355513
Demo mandag d 17 juli 2017 Lærkevej JKI, 2400 Kbh Nv
22 views Oct 26, 2020
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
23 subscribers
https://youtu.be/nx2ZSG4OFs0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
FB link Men in Black Denmark
https://www.facebook.com/MenInBlackDK/
https://meninblack.dk/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men_In_Black_(protestgruppe)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=men+in+black+denmark&;t=h_&ia=web
Rundetaarn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rundetaarn
https://g.page/Rundetaarn?share
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
The Satanic Danish Queen's New Year's speech ...
Satanic Actor Pilou Asbæk think Queen Margrethe looks like the vampire Dracula.
https://www.tvguide.dk/nyheder/2022/01/pilou-asbaek-synes-dronning-margrethe-ligner-vampyren-dracula
https://twitter.com/PilouAsbaek
https://twitter.com/PilouAsbaek/status/1476966634015313925
Hendes Majestæt Dronningens nytårstale 2021
21,164 views Jan 1, 2022
Det danske kongehus - 19.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/o1bk1nBQzzU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRYBXDze5krPDzAEOxFGVA
https://www.kongehuset.dk/nyheder/laes-h-m-dronningens-nytaarstale-2021
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT) comming soon...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Human+Farming+Project+1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
--
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
Keywords
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