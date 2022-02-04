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Judge Orders Church Attendance On Sunday For Minor. Johns v Johns. Sunday Blue Laws Still In Effect
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2 views • February 04, 2022
A person found guilty of larceny was ordered by a judge to attend Church service every other Sunday with his family. The mandates coming from government officials continue to intensify as we near the passing of the National Sunday Law which is the mark of the beast. Court orders boy to attend church
A minor facing a charge of simple larceny in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court was offered bail last week, with a condition attached that he should attend church.
The minor was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 with at least three sureties by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague last Friday.
The judge ordered that the minor is to attend church with his mother every other Sunday and he is to enrol at a high school in the Corporate Area to complete his secondary education.
As part of his strict bail conditions, he was ordered to reside with his mother at her Kingston address and to report to the police on Wednesdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. He was made the subject of a daily curfew between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
"He will have a bail book which he will take to the police station, and he needs a church book and when he comes to court, he will come with both books. That book [the church book] is to be signed by a pastor, not by a regular member. This is the courts trying to bend this tree in the way that he should go," the judge stressed. The mother is also to bring proof of his enrolment at the school at the next court date. He is expected to return to court March 10.
In certain situations, a court may require a noncustodial parent to bring the children to church. This happened in one Arkansas case where the court ordered the children's father to take the kids to church and Sunday school when they were in his care. The court awarded primary physical custody to the children's mother. She had consistently been denying the father weekend visitation with the kids because he didn't take the children to church on Sundays. Both the trial court and appellate court agreed that the father must follow the custodial parent's wishes and take the children to church services during his scheduled parenting time. (Johns v. Johns, 918 S.W. 2d 728 (Ark. Ct. App. 1996).)
In Oklahoma Car dealerships are closed on Sundays.
In TX Car dealerships (both new and used) must remain closed on either Saturday or Sunday; the dealer has the option to determine on which day to close.
One of the last remaining Sunday closing laws in the United States that covers selling electronics, clothing and furniture is found in Bergen County, New Jersey.[41][42][43] The county, part of the New York metropolitan area, has one of the largest concentrations of enclosed retail shopping malls of any county in the nation; five major malls lie within the county. Paramus, where three of the county's five major malls are located, has even more restrictive blue laws than the county itself, banning all type of work on Sundays except in grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, hotels, restaurants, and other entertainment venues. As recently as 2010, Governor Chris Christie had proposed the repeal of these laws in his State Budget,[44] but many county officials vowed to maintain them,[45] and shortly after, Christie predicted that the repeal would not succeed.[46] Car dealerships are not allowed to be open or do business on Sundays anywhere in the state. In November 2012, Christie issued an executive order to temporarily suspend the blue law due to the effects of Hurricane Sandy.[47] The blue law was suspended on November 11 but was back in effect on November 18.
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Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#SundayLaw
#SundayService
#BlueLaws
A minor facing a charge of simple larceny in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court was offered bail last week, with a condition attached that he should attend church.
The minor was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 with at least three sureties by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague last Friday.
The judge ordered that the minor is to attend church with his mother every other Sunday and he is to enrol at a high school in the Corporate Area to complete his secondary education.
As part of his strict bail conditions, he was ordered to reside with his mother at her Kingston address and to report to the police on Wednesdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. He was made the subject of a daily curfew between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
"He will have a bail book which he will take to the police station, and he needs a church book and when he comes to court, he will come with both books. That book [the church book] is to be signed by a pastor, not by a regular member. This is the courts trying to bend this tree in the way that he should go," the judge stressed. The mother is also to bring proof of his enrolment at the school at the next court date. He is expected to return to court March 10.
In certain situations, a court may require a noncustodial parent to bring the children to church. This happened in one Arkansas case where the court ordered the children's father to take the kids to church and Sunday school when they were in his care. The court awarded primary physical custody to the children's mother. She had consistently been denying the father weekend visitation with the kids because he didn't take the children to church on Sundays. Both the trial court and appellate court agreed that the father must follow the custodial parent's wishes and take the children to church services during his scheduled parenting time. (Johns v. Johns, 918 S.W. 2d 728 (Ark. Ct. App. 1996).)
In Oklahoma Car dealerships are closed on Sundays.
In TX Car dealerships (both new and used) must remain closed on either Saturday or Sunday; the dealer has the option to determine on which day to close.
One of the last remaining Sunday closing laws in the United States that covers selling electronics, clothing and furniture is found in Bergen County, New Jersey.[41][42][43] The county, part of the New York metropolitan area, has one of the largest concentrations of enclosed retail shopping malls of any county in the nation; five major malls lie within the county. Paramus, where three of the county's five major malls are located, has even more restrictive blue laws than the county itself, banning all type of work on Sundays except in grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, hotels, restaurants, and other entertainment venues. As recently as 2010, Governor Chris Christie had proposed the repeal of these laws in his State Budget,[44] but many county officials vowed to maintain them,[45] and shortly after, Christie predicted that the repeal would not succeed.[46] Car dealerships are not allowed to be open or do business on Sundays anywhere in the state. In November 2012, Christie issued an executive order to temporarily suspend the blue law due to the effects of Hurricane Sandy.[47] The blue law was suspended on November 11 but was back in effect on November 18.
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#SundayLaw
#SundayService
#BlueLaws
Keywords
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