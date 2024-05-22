Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fmr FBI Dir Comey: Trump Is Coming For The FBI and DOJ
channel image
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
Shop now
35 views
Published 13 hours ago

Fmr FBI Dir Comey: Trump Is Coming For The FBI and DOJ  |   James Comey: "oh, serious for the Justice Department and FBI because Trump is coming for those institutions... He's coming for them and that's a danger for all Americans."

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket