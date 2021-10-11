DAVOS 2020 Annual Meeting - Humans Are Now Hackable Animals

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Script Of The Last Portion Of Clip
Now in the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough. And nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the gastapo nor the KGB could do it, but soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.